Keith Demicoli Leaves TVM To Take Up Role At Chamber Of Commerce

Keith Demicoli is leaving his role as a journalist and newscaster at TVM to take up a role at the Chamber of Commerce, Lovin Malta can confirm.

He has told Lovin Malta that he will take up a position at the Chamber of Commerce as its Head of Communications and Brand Development.

Demicoli was one of the most well-known faces to report for TVM and was a journalist with the national broadcaster since 2008. His resignation has shocked many.

According to Net News, Demicoli handed in his resignation letter to the Board of Directors at Public Broadcasting Services yesterday. His absence will leave a massive vacuum on Maltese TV screens.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has promised reform in PBS during his leadership election. So far, it seems the biggest decision was to remove the most successful TV programme Xarabank.

It remains to be seen who will fill Demicoli’s vacant slot.

