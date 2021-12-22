Keith Schembri And Konrad Mizzi Banned From Entering United States For ‘Significant Corruption’
The United States State Department has imposed sanctions on former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi.
“The US Department of State announces the public designation of former Maltese public officials Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri due to their involvement in significant corruption,” the State Department said in a statement today.
“In their official capacities as Minister of Energy and Conservation of Water and Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, Mizzi and Schembri were involved in corrupt acts that included using their political influence and official power for their personal benefit.
“Specifically, there is credible information that Mizzi and Schembri were involved in a corrupt scheme that entailed the award of a government contract for the construction of a power plant and related services in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. Their actions undermined rule of law and the Maltese public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions and public processes.”
Both men were named in the Panama Papers leak in 2016 but were retained by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat after a snap election in 2017.
Mizzi and Schembri resigned in November 2019, after the arrest of murder suspect Yorgen Fenech led to the collapse of the Muscat administration.
Today, @StateDept publicly announced the ineligibility of two Maltese citizens for entry into the United States due to their involvement in significant corruption. Further details are available in the statement provided by @StateDeptSpox: https://t.co/6PbvuIjBwC https://t.co/fQeC8HmyR1
— U.S. Embassy Malta (@usembmalta) December 22, 2021
The department said that in addition to Mizzi and Schembri, it was also designating Mizzi and Schembri’s immediate family members: Mizzi’s wife, Sai Mizzi Liang, and his two minor children; Schembri’s wife, Josette Schembri Vella, his daughter Juliana Schembri Vella, and his minor child.
“This action renders Mizzi and Schembri, and each of these members of their immediate families, ineligible for entry into the United States,” the State Department said.
“This designation reaffirms the U.S. commitment to supporting the rule of law and strengthening democratic institutions in Malta. The Department will continue to use authorities like this to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally.”
More to follow