Keith Schembri And Konrad Mizzi Banned From Entering United States For ‘Significant Corruption’

The United States State Department has imposed sanctions on former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi.

“The US Department of State announces the public designation of former Maltese public officials Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri due to their involvement in significant corruption,” the State Department said in a statement today.

“In their official capacities as Minister of Energy and Conservation of Water and Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, Mizzi and Schembri were involved in corrupt acts that included using their political influence and official power for their personal benefit.

“Specifically, there is credible information that Mizzi and Schembri were involved in a corrupt scheme that entailed the award of a government contract for the construction of a power plant and related services in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. Their actions undermined rule of law and the Maltese public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions and public processes.”

Both men were named in the Panama Papers leak in 2016 but were retained by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat after a snap election in 2017.

Mizzi and Schembri resigned in November 2019, after the arrest of murder suspect Yorgen Fenech led to the collapse of the Muscat administration.