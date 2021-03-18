Keith Schembri ‘Expecting’ To Face Criminal Charges Along With Allied Newspapers’ Directors

Keith Schembri will be charged by police over a magisterial inquiry linked to alleged money laundering involving former Allied Newspapers managing director Adrian Hillman in a “few days”, the former Prime Minister’s chief of staff revealed in a long-winded statement

“In a few more days I will be charged. Not because I committed a crime. For the establishment, the ‘crime’ of which I am guilty is my participation as part of a team led by Joseph Muscat which led to a series of electoral victories for the party I love so much,” Schembri wrote on Facebook.

He also said that directors of the Times of Malta’s parent company, Allied Newspapers, will also be charged.

The inquiry was started after a leaked Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit report, which found that Schembri had channelled over €650,000 to Hillman in suspicious payments between 2011 and 2015, was published.

While the inquiry is yet to be published, Schembri said that he had “big reservations about its conclusions, saying that they are “based either on a lack of information or misinformation that is perhaps also malicious.”

He said the conclusions are very dangerous for anyone in business and that there is a “hidden hand behind them to harm the government and the Labour Party”.

Schembri, who regularly reiterated that the inquiries were a ploy by the “establishment” to harm the Labour Party, also made reference to another magisterial inquiry involving alleged kickbacks from the passport schemes.

He said that he was arrested, had his home searched, and was even strip-searched over the inquiry, even though the magistrate declared that there were no kickbacks.

Schembri also revealed that over the past few weeks he has been called for police interrogation “every three days”.

You can read the full post below: