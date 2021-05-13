Keith Schembri Hospitalised With Aggressive Brain Tumour

Keith Schembri, the former Prime Minister’s chief of staff who is facing money laundering and corruption charges, is suffering from an aggressive brain tumour, Lovin Malta is informed.

Schembri missed out on the latest court sittings linked to the charges because of a serious medical condition. He had a biopsy on Tuesday morning to ascertain whether the tumour is malignant. His father, Alfio, has requested to miss sittings to be near his son.

Schembri has faced major health concerns in the past. Around 2015 and 2016, Schembri underwent treatment for a cancerous tumour in his eye.



His battle with cancer was featured in the case against Yorgen Fenech over the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. It has been revealed that Fenech and Schembri travelled together to the Mayo Clinic in the US for treatment.



Fenech paid two bills for Schembri’s health costs: one costing €10,000, and another €14,000.

Schembri’s health condition was reported extensively by Caruana Galizia, who reported he had contracted a “fatal illness” as early as 2015.



She had revealed how Schembri had stayed at Casa di Cura Mater Dei, a private hospital in Rome’s Parioli neighbourhood between 22th and 24th April 2016. This was around the time that the Panama Papers had revealed Schembri to have a secret offshore company.



Schembri is currently facing charges concerning money laundering and corruption. He is still under investigation for his potential role in the Caruana Galizia murder.