Keith Schembri’s Phone In Police Possession Does Not Contain Any Information On Daphne Caruana Galizia Murder

Keith Schembri’s phone which is in the police’s possession is not the one he “lost” on the eve of his arrest in connection to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and does not contain any data from 2019 or earlier.

Well-informed sources told Lovin Malta that the mobile phone in the police’s possession was seized following Keith Schembri’s arrest in connection with several financial crimes, over which he was eventually charged.

Schembri “lost” his phone just thirty minutes before his arrest in connection with the murder on 26th November 2019. The last known record of Schembri’s phone is near his home in Mellieħa.

Yesterday, lawyers of Yorgen Fenech, the businessman charged in relation to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, claimed that the data on the phone in police possession could prove claims made about Keith Arnaud, the lead investigator in the murder investigation.

However, sources said that while none of the data on the phone contains any details about the murder, it could hold crucial information for other investigations.

Fenech has claimed that Arnad was leaking information to Schembri in the years between the murder and Fenech’s arrest. Arnaud denies all the claims.

The case had been put off to 19th November 2021 for judgment but Fenech is requesting that he be allowed to call the police to testify and present a copy of the extraction from Schembri’s phone.

Fenech pointed to the fact that the State Advocate had been allowed to present new evidence after the case was put off for judgment.

Moreover, he said that the case was not an ordinary one and that the information present on Schembri’s would prove that efforts were underway to undermine justice.

Schembri was never charged in connection to the murder despite a doctor confirming under oath that he passed on messages between Schembri and Fenech while the latter was out on police bail.

He was later charged in connection to several financial crimes linked to the sale of Maltese passports and Allied Newspapers’ purchase of printing equipment. He has been absent from court due to illness.

What do you think is on Keith Schembri’s phone?