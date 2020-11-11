Keith Schembri Picked Up By Police For Questioning

د . إAEDSRر . س

Keith Schembri, disgraced former chief of staff to former prime minister Joseph Muscat was taken in for questioning over “suspected financial crimes”, sources told Times of Malta.

Reports state that police picked Schembri up from his Mellieħa house at around 7am today.

Only yesterday, disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi was put under arrest and kept overnight at Malta’s Economic Crimes Unit. He will continue being interrogated today.

Mizzi was booted out of the Labour Party earlier this year following revelations involving a controversial €10.3 million Enemalta purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm from a company linked to Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation.

Last September, Schembri was also arrested and had his assets frozen on suspicion from money laundering. Nexia BT’s Brian Tonna and Karl Cini were also arrested at around the same time.

