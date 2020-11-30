Kicked To The Curb? Pete Buttigieg May Not Be Part Of Joe Biden’s Cabinet After All

American President-elect Joe Biden has steamed ahead with the process of naming those who will form part of his cabinet during his first term in office – but Maltese-American hopeful Pete Buttiegeg has yet to receive a call.

There was speculation that Buttigieg was eyeing the role of UN Ambassador with indications that the former military man and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, could also land a spot at the table with Housing and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs and the Office of Management and Budget.

Among those chosen, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a foreign policy expert with over 35 years of experience, has been named as UN Ambassador, ruling Buttiegeg out of what was claimed to be his top spot indefinitely.

While there is still hope that Buttigieg may land a role within the Biden administration, the Maltese-American (for now) finds himself standing alone, like a small island in the Mediterranean sea.

Tag someone who is following the American political climate carefully