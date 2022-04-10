‘Kiss My Glorious Marxist A**,’ Mark Camilleri Tells Rosianne Cutajar After Police Charge Him For ‘Taunting’ And ‘Threatening’ MP 

Author and former PL delegate Mark Camilleri has hit out at Rosianne Cutajar after the police charged him with “taunting” and “threatening” the PL MP.

Police filed charges after Camilleri wrote on Facebook that he would “become her worst nightmare” if she stays in politics and keeps pressing with a libel suit she had filed against him over allegations in his book A Rent Seeker’s Paradise that she had an affair with Fenech to advance herself politically and that the murder suspect gave her “corrupt money” on the pretence that she helped him broker a property deal.

Camilleri published a blogpost following a district court sitting on Friday in which parties to the case argued over whether he had been validly summonsed to the sitting and a debate arose over whether he should be allowed to testify via videoconferencing.

This request was shot down by Cutajar’s lawyer Edward Gatt, who said he is demanding the physical presence in court of “a nefarious defendant who continuously taunts my client”.

However, Camilleri said he believes “there is zero probability I will go to Valletta any time soon to explain to the court why Rosianne Cutajar is a crook who did illicit business with another crook”, arguing that the police should be doing that job.