‘Kiss My Glorious Marxist A**,’ Mark Camilleri Tells Rosianne Cutajar After Police Charge Him For ‘Taunting’ And ‘Threatening’ MP
Author and former PL delegate Mark Camilleri has hit out at Rosianne Cutajar after the police charged him with “taunting” and “threatening” the PL MP.
Police filed charges after Camilleri wrote on Facebook that he would “become her worst nightmare” if she stays in politics and keeps pressing with a libel suit she had filed against him over allegations in his book A Rent Seeker’s Paradise that she had an affair with Fenech to advance herself politically and that the murder suspect gave her “corrupt money” on the pretence that she helped him broker a property deal.
Camilleri published a blogpost following a district court sitting on Friday in which parties to the case argued over whether he had been validly summonsed to the sitting and a debate arose over whether he should be allowed to testify via videoconferencing.
This request was shot down by Cutajar’s lawyer Edward Gatt, who said he is demanding the physical presence in court of “a nefarious defendant who continuously taunts my client”.
However, Camilleri said he believes “there is zero probability I will go to Valletta any time soon to explain to the court why Rosianne Cutajar is a crook who did illicit business with another crook”, arguing that the police should be doing that job.
“Since Rosianne doesn’t have the possibility to file a report for criminal libel, she is instead of saying she has been taunted and harassed online,”he said.
“Jaħasra. Miskina. She is being taunted. It wasn’t enough that she took a bribe from a corrupt businessman accused of murdering a journalist. Neither was it enough that she took this bribe to defend this said businessman both in the Maltese parliament and the Council of Europe.”
“She would like to stay in politics, now, and even run a ministry, but don’t remind her she is a corrupt politician who deserves to be in jail and don’t even mention her past story about Yorgen Fenech. You know that women don’t like speaking about ex-boyfriends, that’s inappropriate.”
He said it is “bizarre” that a criminal case is taking place against him while Cutajar is still in politics.
“Justice is so perverted and crazy in Malta that impunity reigns and freedom of speech are suppressed,” he said.
“I have the privilege to comfortably remove myself from the entanglements of a corrupt State. Rosianne is part of the Joseph Muscat cabal and her lawyer, Edward Gatt, is also one of the prime lawyers of this cabal having regularly defended Keith Schembri as well.”
This is the same cabal that murdered a journalist and practically got away with it. I rather die than play a game on their own terms with a State that backs them and supports them. Never again. Kiss my glorious Marxist ass Rosianne.”
