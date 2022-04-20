Klabb 3-16 Still Making Children Wear Masks Despite Chris Fearne’s 13th April Promise 

Earlier this month, Health Minister Chris Fearne pledged that children will no longer need to wear masks at school as of 13th April, the latest move in Malta’s COVID-19 restriction easing strategy. However, a week has passed since that date and mask restrictions have yet to be officially lifted at schools. This is causing issues for attendees of Klabb 3-16, the national after-school care programme which is offering their services to working parents during the Easter holidays. Lovin Malta has seen an email that the Foundation for Educational Services, which manages Klabb 3-16, sent a parent, confirming that mask-wearing is still mandatory.

“The FES has decided until further notice that children and staff are to wear the face masks as per the current legal notice dated 14th March 2022 (Version 5),” the email reads. “If you still wish that your children don’t wear masks at Klabb 3-16, you are gently requested to pick up your children from the Klabb.” The legal notice of 14th March completely lifted prior mask-wearing obligations in public spaces but maintained them for indoor places, including schools. In a separate email, FES CEO Michael Bondin said that while the date for the end of mandatory masks at school was indeed set for 13th April, the legal notice hasn’t been put in effect yet.

“May I kindly ask you to bear with us a few more days until there are clear guidelines,” he said. “Once the guidelines are at hand I will be informing the centres on the way to proceed. In the meantime, I am in contact with the health authorities for any developments on the matter.” Lovin Malta is informed that the health authorities intend to publish the new guidelines in time for the new scholastic year, after which masks will remain recommended but no longer mandatory. Should Malta remove all remaining COVID-19 restrictions?

READ NEXT: Bernard Grech Likely To Be Sole Contender For PN Leadership