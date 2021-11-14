Kombucha From Gozo: One Man Is Creating Healthy, Fermented Beverages On The Sister Island
Ever heard of kombucha?
Kombucha is a fermented, lightly effervescent, sweetened black or green tea drink commonly consumed for its purported health benefits. Having originated in China, the drink has gone international – and one Gozitan man is creating some tasty local versions on the sister island under the name Your Kombucha.
“I was always interested in these ancient remedies, and spent some time in South America for where I learnt a lot about these things,” he continued. “I always was looking for a life change and it came exactly at the right time.”
A fermented drink, kombucha’s unique, sometimes slightly sour and sharp flavour may be a surprise to anyone who has never tried it.
But the purported health benefits related to the drink should not be understated. It’s been claimed to be useful in helping deal with everything from constipation to arthritis.
“It had a tremendous effect on me personally, and I wanted to share it with other people.”
Magri Xuereb has created a number of flavours including blueberry, elderflower, ginger and more.
He said that when he realised people were really enjoying it, he wanted to begin experimenting and expanding the flavour profiles.
And to help spread awareness of the relatively new drink to the island, he’s setting up a workshop at Bohini in Mġarr on 3rd December in praise of the kombucha gospel.
If you’d like to attend, follow this link and get ready for a night of fermentation – in the best sense.
Are you a kombucha lover? Tag someone who absolutely needs to see this