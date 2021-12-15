Konrad Mizzi Flat Out Ignores Auditor General’s Request For A Meeting To Discuss Hospitals Deal

Former Energy and Health Minister Konrad Mizzi ignored several requests by the National Audit Office for a meeting to discuss the controversial sale of three hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare.

In an extensive report into the concession, the NAO flagged Mizzi’s refusal to even acknowledge the request for a meeting as a “grave concern”.

“Despite several requests for meetings sent by this Office, these remained unaddressed,” it said.

“The gravity of this failure was rendered immediately evident in this report through the pivotal role played by Hon. Mizzi in this concession.”

The NAO noted that Mizzi was responsible for the health sector, was a member of the steering committee tasked with overseeing the concession, and represented the government in all contracts with VGH bar its emphyteutical deed.

“This latter point assumes greater relevance when one considers that Hon. Mizzi was authorised by Cabinet to keep on representing the Government even when he no longer was responsible for the health portfolio,” they noted.

The NAO added that Mizzi’s failure to respond to their requests for a meeting doesn’t only constitute a limitation to the audit itself but a “serious failure” on the politician’s part “in terms of the standard of good governance that ought to have characterised a project as material and as important to the national health services as was this”.