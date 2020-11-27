Konrad Mizzi Gives Brief Statement To Public Inquiry: ‘I Only Wanted To Help The People’

After refusing to testify at the public inquiry looking into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, former minister Konrad Mizzi turned up anyway… only to refuse to answer all questions aired to him.

Assisted by his lawyers Carol Peralta (a former magistrate) and Jean Paul Sammut, Mizzi, who was expelled from the Labour Party last June, refused to speak about everything from Panama Papers, Electrogas, Vitals and his relationship with Joseph Muscat and Keith Schembri, saying he wants to await the conclusion of ongoing magisterial inquiries.

However, at one point, after consulting his lawyers, he issued a brief statement:

“I always got the go-ahead from the Prime Minister, consulted with him and gave information to Cabinet; there are Cabinet minutes. What was reported in the media doesn’t reflect what happened.”

“I sought the Prime Minister’s direction and he gave the go-ahead for every major decision. My only goal was to help the people, reduce utility tariffs and waiting lists.”

“I simply worked for the best countries of the country and never took any kickbacks or rewards.”