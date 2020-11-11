Disgraced former minister Konrad Mizzi has been released from police custody.

Mizzi was detained last night and taken to the police’s economic crimes unit in Santa Venera for questioning.

It is now being reported that he has been released following a day of interrogation in connection to his relationship with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s prime murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

TVM is reporting that Mizzi was released from custody at around 4.30 pm.

Mizzi was booted out of the Labour Party earlier this year following revelations involving a controversial €10.3 million Enemalta purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm from a company linked to Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation.

Mizzi has been a longstanding figure in the Panama Papers saga. Fenech’s 17 Black was listed as the target clients for Tillgate and Hearnville, the two Panamanian companies owned by Schembri and disgraced former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.

According to one e-mail found in the Panama Papers, Schembri and Mizzi were set to receive payments of up to $2 million from 17 Black.

Mizzi has also been linked to alleged corruption in the Vitals hospitals deal, the controversial concession granted to three state hospitals. Vitals left a trail of debt when it was forced to exit the 30-year concession just 21 months into operations.

Mizzi is subject to several magisterial inquiries.

Schembri was also recently arrested in connection to a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged kickbacks from the citizenship-by-investment scheme. He is currently out on police bail and no charges have been filed.

He also remains under investigation for his potential role in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and a potential attempted cover-up.

