Konrad Mizzi Is Being Interrogated By Financial Crimes Police Right Now

Former Energy and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi is being interrogated by police at the Financial Crimes Department.

It’s unknown why Mizzi is under interrogation, but it’s the second time he’s been called in these past few months. Last November, he was interrogated in relation to conversations he had with Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mizzi, along with former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri, was implicated in the Panama Papers scandal back in 2016. An internal email from the now defunct law firm Mossack Fonseca shows that their two companies were supposed to receive funds from Fenech’s company 17 Black.

Last year, Mizzi was removed from the Labour Party in light of the Montenegro wind farm scandal.

