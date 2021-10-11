Konrad Mizzi Is Blackmailing Labour, PN Claims As It Calls For Update On Investigations Into Former Minister
Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Labour Party are being held hostage by former minister Konrad Mizzi because he knows about enough wrongdoing to harm both the party and the government, the Nationalist Party has said.
At a press conference earlier today, PN MPs Karol Aquilina, Beppe Fenech Adami and David Thake referred to a report in the Times of Malta on Sunday that revealed that Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind behind the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia had been leaked confidential documents about government projects by Mizzi.
Fenech Adami accused the Labour administration of defending the former minister despite the serious allegations against him. Mizzi was denounced by Opposition MPs on Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, after refusing to appear before the committee to reply to questions about the Electrogas project, which he was politically responsible for.
Both MPs insisted that Labour was unable to condemn Mizzi. “Mizzi is a coward and he knows that Robert Abela’s government will defend him… They can’t sever ties with someone who knows a lot of dirt about government ministers involved in corruption.”
Fenech Adami also demanded that Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa issue a statement on the progress of investigations into Mizzi, including investigations into the Panama Papers leak.
“Enough time has passed for the police commissioner to be able to be able to update the nation on the investigation into Konrad Mizzi,” Fenech Adami said.
During last week’s PAC meeting, both government and Opposition MPs agreed that Mizzi be invited to appear before the committee once again, but Labour MPs stopped short of agreeing to a condemnation of their former colleague.
Mizzi was kicked out of the Labour Party in June last year after revelations about his ties to Yorgen Fenech’s Dubai company 17 Black.
