Konrad Mizzi Is Blackmailing Labour, PN Claims As It Calls For Update On Investigations Into Former Minister 

Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Labour Party are being held hostage by former minister Konrad Mizzi because he knows about enough wrongdoing to harm both the party and the government, the Nationalist Party has said.

At a press conference earlier today, PN MPs Karol Aquilina, Beppe Fenech Adami and David Thake referred to a report in the Times of Malta on Sunday that revealed that Yorgen Fenech, the alleged mastermind behind the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia had been leaked confidential documents about government projects by Mizzi.

Fenech Adami accused the Labour administration of defending the former minister despite the serious allegations against him. Mizzi was denounced by Opposition MPs on Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, after refusing to appear before the committee to reply to questions about the Electrogas project, which he was politically responsible for.