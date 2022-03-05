Konrad Mizzi: I’ve Placed God At The Centre Of My Life And Hold Anger For No One

As former PL minister Konrad Mizzi’s term as an independent MP comes to a close, the controversial one-time golden boy of the Labour Party has posted a heartfelt message to his remaining supporters in 2022.

Saying he wanted to send a personal message at the end of his current term in Parliament following his intention not to re-contest in the upcoming 2022 General Election, Mizzi, who has been dogged by serious corruption allegations for years, thanked those who stood by his side throughout it all.

“I certainly faced many attacks over these last few years, but the support from the people helped me continue. I am positive that as time passes, the truth will emerge. I hold no anger towards anyone and wish prosperity for everyone,” Mizzi said.

Mizzi spoke of his recent religious awakening.

“Over these last few years I had the opportunity to learn to place God at the centre of my life. This is something beautiful that gives me peace. I hope that more and more people learn to move towards their faith too.”

“Though I won’t be in Parliament, I’ll be supporting just causes and I pledge to always be near the people,” he promised.