Konrad Mizzi Refuses To Face Parliamentary Grilling On Electrogas 

Mizzi announced in a Facebook post this morning that he would not be attending today’s meeting, during which he was meant to be grilled by MPs, claiming that the committee was led by the Nationalist Party.

Mizzi was responsible for the energy portfolio when the contract was awarded to Electrogas, overseeing the project up until completion. The committee is currently reviewing an auditor general report into the contract.

The committee is made up of four members from the government and three from the Opposition and is chaired by PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami. Its main roles are to scrutinise and assess the financial administration of the public sector.

Mizzi described the meeting as “nothing but a partisan attack” on a project that had seen Malta shift from Heavy Fuel Oil to cleaner sources of energy.

The project, he said, had been beneficial for the Maltese people and the country’s economy.

“The Electrogas project was scrutinised by the office of the Auditor General which dismissed the Opposition’s allegations.”

The investigation had flagged several shortcomings in the project’s due diligence, while finding the interconnector as being a cheaper source of energy.

Mizzi had similarly refused to answer questions when called to testify in the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

