Konrad Mizzi Says He Will Attend PAC ‘To Stop PN From Derailing Prime Minister’s Budget Speech’
Former Minister Konrad Mizzi has decided to attend the next meeting of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, in order to avoid the PN “disrupting” tonight’s budget speech by Prime Minister Robert Abela.
This afternoon, the Nationalist Opposition tabled a motion in Parliament, calling on MPs to vote in favour of forcing him to appear before the committee.
In a Facebook post shortly after the motion was tabled, Mizzi said the PN’s latest manoeuvre was solely intended to “deviate from the Prime Minister’s budget speech”.
“While in the past weeks I have chosen not to attend, based on the rights given to me by the committee’s guidelines, today, in order not to let the Nationalist Party hinder the Labour government’s work and the Prime Minister’s speech, I have chosen to attend this committee,” Mizzi said.
A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee is scheduled for tomorrow.
Labour MPs on the committee have agreed that Mizzi should have appeared before the committee, but have stopped short of agreeing to force him to attend.
Last week, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, when asked, called on Mizzi to respect the committee’s invitation, in what could be a sign that government MPs’ patience with him is wearing thin.
