Konrad Mizzi Says He Will Attend PAC ‘To Stop PN From Derailing Prime Minister’s Budget Speech’ 

Former Minister Konrad Mizzi has decided to attend the next meeting of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, in order to avoid the PN “disrupting” tonight’s budget speech by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

This afternoon, the Nationalist Opposition tabled a motion in Parliament, calling on MPs to vote in favour of forcing him to appear before the committee.

In a Facebook post shortly after the motion was tabled, Mizzi said the PN’s latest manoeuvre was solely intended to “deviate from the Prime Minister’s budget speech”.