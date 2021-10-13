Konrad Mizzi Summoned To Testify In Front Of MPs This Afternoon After Boycotting First Sitting 

Former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi has been summoned to testify about the Electrogas power station in front of MPs at the Public Accounts Committee this afternoon.

Mizzi was meant to testify last week but boycotted the sitting, arguing that it would be “nothing but a partisan attack” by the Opposition on a project that had seen Malta shift from Heavy Fuel Oil to cleaner sources of energy.

All PAC MPs voted in favour of calling upon Mizzi to testify, although PL MPs refused to join the Opposition in condemning the former minister’s behaviour.

Since then, Times of Malta reported that confidential documents from projects led by Mizzi had somehow ended up in the hands of Yorgen Fenech, the businessman charged with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.