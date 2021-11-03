Konrad Mizzi Tries To Win Favour With Public With Old Lawrence Gonzi Video Ahead Of Today’s PAC Hearing 

Former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi has sought to “remind” the public of the country’s energy situation prior to 2013 ahead of his appearance before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee later today.

“Let’s remind people what the situation was like in 2013,” read Mizzi’s post, which was accompanied by a video of former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi telling then leader of the Opposition Joseph Muscat that reducing water and electricity tariffs was not possible.

Labour contested the 2013 election with a 25% reduction in water and electricity tariffs as one of its main pledges.

“Today, through the transformation we implemented in the energy sector, we are still benefiting from cheaper energy and cleaner air. I look forward to tomorrow’s meeting,” Mizzi concluded.

The now independent MP has failed to appear before the committee four times to answer questions about the Electrogas project which he piloted as Energy Minister.