Konrad Mizzi Tries To Win Favour With Public With Old Lawrence Gonzi Video Ahead Of Today’s PAC Hearing
Former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi has sought to “remind” the public of the country’s energy situation prior to 2013 ahead of his appearance before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee later today.
“Let’s remind people what the situation was like in 2013,” read Mizzi’s post, which was accompanied by a video of former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi telling then leader of the Opposition Joseph Muscat that reducing water and electricity tariffs was not possible.
Labour contested the 2013 election with a 25% reduction in water and electricity tariffs as one of its main pledges.
“Today, through the transformation we implemented in the energy sector, we are still benefiting from cheaper energy and cleaner air. I look forward to tomorrow’s meeting,” Mizzi concluded.
The now independent MP has failed to appear before the committee four times to answer questions about the Electrogas project which he piloted as Energy Minister.
However, he is expected to appear before the committee at 2pm today accompanied by his lawyer, former magistrate Carol Peralta.
Mizzi’s refusal to appear before the committee has elicited criticism of the government by the Opposition, which has accused Prime Minister Robert Abela and the rest of the Labour Party of being beholden to Mizzi.
Mizzi, the PN said, is being protected by Labour because it fears the repercussions of him speaking out about what he knows.
The former minister was forced to resign in disgrace in November 2019 after Yorgen Fenech was arrested in connection with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
An offshore company owned by Mizzi was revealed in 2018 to have been planning to receive alleged kickbacks from Fenech’s Dubai company 17 Black. Mizzi has repeatedly insisted that he never had any kind of connection with 17 Black.
