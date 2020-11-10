Konrad Mizzi Under Arrest And Will Be Kept Overnight For Further Interrogation

Disgraced former Minister Konrad Mizzi has been put under arrest and will be kept overnight at Malta’s Economic Crimes Unit.

Times of Malta have quoted sources saying that Mizzi is being held at the Economic Crimes Unit’s offices in Ħamrun. He will continue being interrogated tomorrow.

Police spokespersons have refused to confirm or deny whether Mizzi is under arrest or why he was detained by officers.

“In view of Art 87 of the Police Act, we are not in a position to confirm or otherwise such information,” police told Lovin Malta.

Mizzi was booted out of the Labour Party earlier this year following revelations involving a controversial €10.3 million Enemalta purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm from a company linked to Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation.

Mizzi has been a longstanding figure in the Panama Papers saga. Fenech’s 17 Black was listed as the target clients for Tillgate and Hearnville, the two Panamanian companies owned by Schembri and disgraced former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.

According to one e-mail found in the Panama Papers, Schembri and Mizzi were set to receive payments of up to $2 million from 17 Black.

Mizzi has also been linked to alleged corruption in the Vitals hospitals deal, the controversial concession granted to three state hospitals. Vitals left a trail of debt when it was forced to exit the 30-year concession just 21 months into operations.

Mizzi is subject to several magisterial inquiries.

Schembri was also recently arrested in connection to a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged kickbacks from the citizenship-by-investment scheme. He is currently out on police bail and no charges have been filed.

He also remains under investigation for his potential role in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and a potential attempted cover-up.

