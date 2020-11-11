Konrad Mizzi And Keith Schembri Hauled In By Police Over Yorgen Fenech Links

Former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and Chief of Staff Keith Schembri are being questioned over their relationship to businessman and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech

Mizzi was arrested yesterday evening and spent the night remanded in custody. His questioning continues today following today’s early morning arrest of Schembri from his Mellieħa home.

It is being reported that Mizzi was called in over Whatsapp conversations he held with Fenech over the years, the Times of Malta said. However, informed sources told Lovin Malta they believe his interrogation covers a much larger scope than just the conversations.

Mizzi was a minister at the time that he held these suspected conversations with Fenech, a leading businessman involved in a number of projects with the state, including a controversial €10.3 million Enemalta purchase of a Montenegrin windfarm from a company linked to Fenech, who remains the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation.

Mizzi has been a longstanding figure in the Panama Papers saga.

Fenech’s 17 Black was listed as the target clients for Tillgate and Hearnville, the two Panamanian companies owned by Schembri and disgraced former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.

According to one e-mail found in the Panama Papers, Schembri and Mizzi were set to receive payments of up to $2 million from 17 Black.

Mizzi has also been linked to alleged corruption in the Vitals hospitals deal, the controversial concession granted to three state hospitals. Vitals left a trail of debt when it was forced to exit the 30-year concession just 21 months into operations.

Mizzi is subject to several magisterial inquiries.

Schembri was also recently arrested in connection to a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged kickbacks from the citizenship-by-investment scheme. He is currently out on police bail and no charges have been filed.

He also remains under investigation for his potential role in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and a potential attempted cover-up.

