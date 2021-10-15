Kordin Prisoner Caught With Dossier Containing Personal Details Of Children

A prisoner at Kordin has reportedly been caught redhanded with a dossier containing details of children, as well as politicians, journalists, TV personalities, and other prominent people in society.

TVM reported that the dossier contained several children’s details and that the prisoner had gathered this information after watching TV.

Colonel Alex Dalli reported the case to the police, who launched an investigation.

TVM added that the prisoner has been banned from mass and other places prisoners congregate so as to protect him from other prisoners.