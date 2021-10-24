Kristina Chetcuti Calls For Mrieħel Towers To Be Knocked Down And Replaced With Daphne Memorial

Kristina Chetcuti has urged Prime Minister Robert Abela to order the destruction of the Quad Central Towers in Mrieħel and replace the building with a memorial to assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a scathing opinion piece for Times of Malta, Chetcuti described the towers – which are being developed by the Tumas and Gasan groups – as “monstrosities”.

“You don’t need to drive up to Mrieħel to see them; they’re those monstrosities you see towering over all church spires from wherever you look. It’s worse if you happen to live in Birkirkara; they are the ghastly streetscape you see with every corner you turn,” she wrote.

Chetcuti noted that the Tumas and Gasan groups are involved in the controversial Electrogas power station project, which she claimed is one of the main reasons Malta got grey listed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Former Tumas Group CEO Yorgen Fenech has also been charged with the murder of Caruana Galizia.