Kristina Chetcuti Calls For Mrieħel Towers To Be Knocked Down And Replaced With Daphne Memorial
Kristina Chetcuti has urged Prime Minister Robert Abela to order the destruction of the Quad Central Towers in Mrieħel and replace the building with a memorial to assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
In a scathing opinion piece for Times of Malta, Chetcuti described the towers – which are being developed by the Tumas and Gasan groups – as “monstrosities”.
“You don’t need to drive up to Mrieħel to see them; they’re those monstrosities you see towering over all church spires from wherever you look. It’s worse if you happen to live in Birkirkara; they are the ghastly streetscape you see with every corner you turn,” she wrote.
Chetcuti noted that the Tumas and Gasan groups are involved in the controversial Electrogas power station project, which she claimed is one of the main reasons Malta got grey listed by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
Former Tumas Group CEO Yorgen Fenech has also been charged with the murder of Caruana Galizia.
“They are the very same business tycoons who inflicted the multimillion Electrogas power station on us in 2013, after they got a special concession (with the state as guarantee) from the now disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat and his best mate, the pathetic justice-evader, Konrad Mizzi,” she wrote.
“Not happy with that, a year later, the same Gasan-Tumas squad got the government to issue an order to the Planning Authority to include Mrieħel in the locations’ list for high rise buildings (a few weeks later, Yorgen Fenech gave Muscat a €20,000 Bulgari watch as a gift).”
“Electrogas has looked increasingly like nothing more than a cover for kickbacks and money laundering and the reason why journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was brutally blown up.”
She urged investors to set up offices in other locations around Malta and told the Prime Minister to personally intervene.
“In the meantime, Robert Abela, in his prime-ministerial budget speech, has promised ‘a new prosperity’. What’s that exactly? Giving Gasan and Tumas more special concessions?”
“If Abela truly plans to start afresh, The Quad monument to the Gasan and Tumas greed should be knocked down. And here’s an Emilio Ambasz idea: turn it into a green space in memory of Caruana Galizia.”
This was a reference to the architect behind the ACROS eco-friendly hall in Japan, which was built after residents protested the original designs.
Chetcuti is the partner of former PN leader Simon Busuttil.
