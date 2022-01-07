KSU Heartbreakingly Update Bench Dedicated To Victims Of Gender-Based Violence With Paulina Dembska’s Name

A bench dedicated to the victims of gender-based violence in Malta has been heartbreakingly updated with Malta’s latest victim – Paulina Dembska.

Last year, KSU installed a bench on Quadrangle at University “with the aim of raising awareness on the topic of gender-based violence and in remembrance of the women who’ve fallen victim to such violence and have even lost their lives because of it”, the student’s council said, sharing images of the updated bench.

Describing Dembska as “a language student who fell in love with Malta”, they went on to recount the details of her brutal murder

“Paulina Dembska was murdered on the morning of the 2nd January on the Sliema promenade, where she regularly took care of the sizeable cat colony. Violence against women and girls remains, one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world.”

“Paulina’s senseless killing must not be forgotten.”