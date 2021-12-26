د . إAEDSRر . س

L-Istrina Charity Telethon Raises €2 Million In A Few Hours

L-Istrina, Malta’s annual Boxing Day charity telethon, has passed the €2 million mark after a few hours.

“This is a living miracle,” President George Vella said. “This money is the fruit of the kind hearts of the people of Malta.”

Now in its 26th year, L-Istrina raises funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund to allow people to receive the specialised medical treatments they need.

The 12-hour channel is being broadcast on all Maltese TV channels as well as online.

Almost €6.5 million were raised last year, while the current record stands at just over €7 million.

