Labour Accuses PN Of Wanting To Meddle In Parliamentary Process On Cannabis Bill

The Labour Party has accused the Nationalist Party of wanting to meddle in the parliamentary process of the Cannabis bill, after its last-minute petition.

This comes after the PN requested a parliamentary committee to discuss the petition against the reform.

Labour whip Glenn Bedingfield said in a statement that while the PN did not participate in any of the discussions surrounding the reform, it now wants to meddle in the parliamentary process.

Bedingfield also said that, the “opportunism and inconsistency” is once again shining through.

The proposed reform was set for its third and final reading earlier this week, with the opposition requesting a division.

The vote will be held next week.

