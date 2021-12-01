Labour Candidate And Doctor Cancels All Christmas Events: ‘We Can’t Ignore COVID-19’

“As a doctor and a prospective politician, I feel it is my duty to cancel all mass events that my political collaborators were organising for the festive period,” Abela said today. “I’m doing this with a heavy heart but with a sense of responsibility to my constituents and the national health services.”

Labour candidate Jo Etienne Abela, a surgeon, has announced he has cancelled all his Christmas activities due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“The numbers are what they are and COVID-19 cannot be ignored, especially not by people in the medical field. I apologise for this and promise that we’ll meet again in a more serene manner. Health comes before votes for me.”

Although Malta has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days, hospital figures have remained stable.

As it stands, 11 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, one down from yesterday, out of who two are receiving intensive care.

Are you concerned at the COVID-19 situation in Malta?