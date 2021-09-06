Labour Lashes Out At PN As It Denies Receiving €200,000 From Planned ‘Consultancy’ Deal With Yorgen Fenech

The Labour Party has denied receiving €200,000 in consultancy fees from Yorgen Fenech’s Tumas Group, following media reports this morning. The statement denied that any funds had been received by the party, though it did not mention plans for this to happen. The Times of Malta reported this morning that Fenech had been sent a draft agreement by former Labour Party CEO Gino Cauchi, that would see the Tumas Group pay the company B.E.D limited a consultancy fee of €6,000-a-month. Responding to questions from the paper, Cauchi said he was not at liberty to respond to questions about whether the funds were intended for ONE Productions – the Labour Party’s media wing.

“The Labour Party is not receiving any money from Yorgen Fenech, and definitely not €200,000, as is being alleged by the Nationalist Party about a subject it has no credibility to be talking about,” the party said in a statement. This lack of credibility, it said, emanated from that revealed by “the media company of the person who is today their strategist, which spoke out on a number of occasions about who had begged for money from the same people”. The statement appears to be a reference to Lovin Malta and the stories it had published about allegations that former Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia had solicited “donations” from Fenech. Delia has categorically denied the allegations. “While the PN makes many baseless allegations in its statement, it has offered no explanation about why its leader has offered a pardon to the alleged mastermind in the Caruana Galizia assassination,” Labour said.