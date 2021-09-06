Labour-Linked Company Planned €200,000 ‘Consultancy’ Deal With Yorgen Fenech In 2016

A company with links to the Labour Party was looking to set up a consultancy agreement worth €200,000 with Yorgen Fenech, it has emerged.

According to a report in the Times of Malta, Fenech was sent a draft of the proposed 33-month agreement in May 2016 by then Labour Party CEO Gino Cauchi.

At the time, the company – B.E.D Limited – was owned by Samuel Agius Livori. The shares have since been transferred to a company by the name of Hatfield Advisory Services.

According to the Times’ report, the agreement was drafted on a computer used by an executive of Labour Party media arm ONE Productions.