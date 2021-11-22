Labour MEP Is ’Aiding Sworn Fascist Enemy Of PL’ By Supporting Robert Metsola As EP President, Mario Philip Azzopardi Claims 

Mario Philip Azzopardi has had some harsh words for Labour Party MEP Alex Agius Saliba after he endorsed PN MEP Roberta Metsola to become European Parliament President.

“What bullshit. I am so frustrated. Alex, I believed in you man. I was sure you were not another naive distracted disillusioned wannabe. This is not about helping another Maltese individual reach the heights,” he wrote on Facebook.

“This is about not aiding and abetting a sworn FASCIST enemy of the labour party and empowering her to do more harm to Malta. You cannot, you CANNOT, be that naive man.”

“You know the story about the turtle and the snake, right? The turtle agreed to take the snake across the pond. Halfway there the snake bit the turtle and poisoned it. As it drowned the turtle asked: ‘why? I was taking you across the pond’ The snake answered just before it too drowned: ‘Because that is what I do’.”

“You are about to get bit buddy, and you will be responsible for taking us down with you. I will not vote for you again. You’ve let us down.”



Metsola recently confirmed her plan to contest the internal election of the European People’s Party on 24th November – if she wins, she will become the EPP candidate for the presidential election in January 2022.



If elected, Metsola will be the first Maltese person to hold such a prestigious position in European politics.



Agius Saliba congratulated Metsola, insisting that despite political differences “we are all Maltese”. Even Minister Owen bonnici had kind words of support for Metsola in parliament. It seems that Azzopardi disagrees.



Azzopardi has regularly attacked Metsola and PN MEP David Casa, often claiming that they had betrayed Malta by raising rule of law issues within the European Parliament.



The Maltese director, who has worked on over 400 films, was behind the successful 2013 campaign that ushered Labour to power.

What do you think about the statement?