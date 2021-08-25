Labour MP Blasts Nasty Comments After Monastery Announces It’s Bringing In Filipino Cloistered Nuns

Labour MP Silvio Parnis has hit out at people who posted nasty Facebook comments in reaction to the news that a Valletta monastery is bringing in three Filipino nuns to ensure it remains afloat.

“I started reading the comments, and if only you knew how many professors there are in this country, people who know everything and ready to speak about it,” Parnis said on the F Living Show this afternoon. “Let’s be careful what we say because everyone hurts.”

Madre Mikelina Mifsud from the Monastery of the Augustinian cloistered nuns of St Catherine in Valletta told ONE that while the convent used to host over 60 active nuns, there are now only four elderly ones.