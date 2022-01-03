Labour MP Calls Out ‘Piercing’ Comments Aimed At Murder Suspect’s Mother: ‘She Is A Woman Too’

Micallef drew parallels between the murder and the people who targeted the suspect’s family.

“I have read comments that were daggers aimed at another woman who was unfairly dragged out by her own society because of her son’s behaviour and isn’t to blame for mental conditions or the actions that were carried out,” he said. “Abner’s mother is a woman too and our words can become piercing weapons.”

In an impassioned Facebook post, Micallef said that “a young woman was killed and we’re now killing a mother”.

Labour MP Jean-Claude Micallef has urged people angered at the murder of Paulina Dembska not to channel their emotions by targeting the mother of her suspected killer Abner Aquilina.

“Fear and stupidity are the greatest killers of reason, empathy and human evolution. This same behaviour, in different doses, was exhibited by both the alleged killer against the poor Polish woman and by all those writers who targeted the Maltese youth’s family.”

“This crime shows us how our society is dead when it comes to sexual education, mental health and digital literacy. Although we have so many tools in our hands, we aren’t capable producing a firm social framework to build strong people.”

“We are choosing to spend time cooking prickly pears and then throwing away the fruit when we bite into the spines.”

“Maria Dembska [sic](her real name was Paulina Dembska)’s final breaths weren’t only the murder of an innocent girl. Abner Aquilina’s final tantrums weren’t only an act of frenzy.”

“Together, they are the last alarm that Malta needs to renew itself, not only from a legal aspect but above all in its mentality on treating upcoming generations with a greater emphasis on cherishing, caring, and supporting, three issues that lead to a better quality of life.”

Lovin Malta has revealed how Aquilina told investigators that he was a “soldier from God” and was acting upon the orders of “frequencies” in the lead up to the murder.

He has since been referred to Mount Carmel Hospital, while police struggle to find any link between him and his victim.

The murder has shocked the nation, with many pointing to the country’s long-standing issues with femicide and violence against women as directly leading to these kinds of incidents. However, others have placed further emphasis on the mental health issue in Malta.

