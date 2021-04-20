Labour Party Figures Launch Attack On Standards Commissioner In The Wake Of Damning Reports

Labour Party figures are turning up the heat against Malta’s Standards Commissioner George Hyzler, seemingly in response to a number of damning reports against the conduct of various Cabinet members.

It all kicked off with government whip Glenn Bedingfield yesterday lashing out against Hyzler during a parliamentary adjournment speech, admonishing for him highlighting issues within the Labour Party without addressing his own.

Bedingfield said that while Hyzler has been critical of the government’s regular employment of people in positions of trust, he had actually employed six staff members on similar contracts. He also said that while Hyzler has criticised delayed responses to parliamentary questions, he has failed to answer questions in an adequate time frame himself.

“Let’s start with the obvious, where standards are supposed to be held but they are not. There are political motives behind [the reports],” Bedingfield said.

He also zeroed in on Hyzler’s recent reports concerning government advertising, claiming that the Standards Commissioner hid behind confidentiality when he was asked similar questions while serving as Health Minister from 1992 to 1996.