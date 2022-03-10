Labour Party Yet To File Audited Accounts With Malta’s Electoral Commission

The Labour Party is yet to file its audited accounts for 2020 with the Electoral Commission with the general election a little over two weeks away.

Malta’s Electoral Commission confirmed to The Shift News that the governing party has not filed its account for that financial despite requirements by law.

The PN filed its accounts on January 2022.

The law requires that the accounts for 2020 should have been submitted no later than April 2021. However, an extension was granted in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement of accounts by all political parties are eventually published and include details on major party donors.

It remains to be seen whether any action will be taken. But both parties have notoriously escaped punishment despite their accounting practices.

The Nationalist Party’s media house Media.Link last published its accounts in 2003. Meanwhile, ONE Productions, the PL’s media house, hasn’t filed its accounts since 2010.

In 2010, ONE reported a loss of €507,479 and total debt of €2,704,029. Back then, ONE’s auditors warned that the conditions cast “significant doubt” over its ability to continue, although it noted that its year-end loss had dropped by around €200,000 from the previous year.

Media.Link was in a far worse position in 2013, when it recorded a loss of Lm146,753 (around €341,840) and a whopping debt of €8.4 million, with a total tax expense credit of Lm450,302 (approx. €1,048,900) by the end of the year.

