Labour Won’t Expel Pro-Choice Voices From Its Ranks: ‘We Shouldn’t Lose Anyone’s Talent’

The Labour Party has no intention of expelling people for their pro-choice views, even though the party remains against the decriminalisation of abortion. After Opposition Leader Bernard Grech warned that no one “who is in favour of abortion” will represent or form part of the party under his watch, Lovin Malta reached out to the PL to ask whether it shares his views. “The Labour Party is open to anyone who feels that they can contribute towards the party, and more importantly to the country and society at large,” a PL spokesperson responded. “We should not lose or dismiss anyone’s talent.” It also referred to a press release the PL parliamentary group issued last May after independent MP Marlene Farrugia filed a private members’ bill calling for the decriminalisation of abortion.

Prime Minister Robert Abela

“Discussion on sensitive topics like abortion should take place by society, in a free and mature manner, and shouldn’t be stifled by a motion like this,” the PL said back then. “Discussions shouldn’t be monopolised by parliamentary political parties and should be based on honesty and respect towards different opinions, without sensationalism or condemnation and against stigma.” “The Prime Minister already has clearly expressed his opinion against the legalisation of abortion, but he still believes that he should closely follow what society is saying.” The PL spokesperson said that while Prime Minister Robert Abela’s position on abortion has remained consistent, Bernard Grech keeps flip-flopping on the topic. PN candidate Emma Portelli Bonnici, known for her pro-choice views, also publicly reacted to the PN leader’s position.

“Bernard Grech is proving himself to be an inconsistent and weak leader which is symptomatic of a Kap in crisis trying to lead a divided party which flip-flops any time there is a decision to be made,” the PL spokesperson continued. Grech issued his warning to pro-choice citizens after receiving a backlash from pro-life activists following police investigations into alleged hate speech comments aired at Portelli Bonnici. However, his statement prompted a second backlash, this time from pro-choice voters, with some even pledging not to vote for the PN at the next election. Portelli Bonnici will remain a PN candidate, insisting that she isn’t contesting the election with the intention of legalising abortion but of “being part of the change the country needs”. “The Nationalist Party reiterated that it is not in favour of the act of abortion,” she said. “I remain a candidate, fully aware of the party’s current statute, as I was before I accepted to be a candidate on the Party’s ticket.” “Bernard Grech has laid to rest all of the attacks following the misinformation campaign against me and the party. We will keep working together to fight this ineffective and corrupt government.” Should Malta decriminalise abortion?