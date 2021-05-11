Labour’s Position To Legalise Cannabis Followed Party Statute, Daniel Micallef Says

The Labour Party’s progressive feedback submitted as part of the consultation period for the proposed cannabis white paper followed party procedure, the PL’s Deputy Leader for Party Affairs told Lovin Malta.

Their submission – which included a push for the legalisation of cannabis, the first time a Maltese political party ever issued such a call, as well as outlets to purchase the plant as well as its seeds – had been called out by ONE Chairman Jason Micallef, who said he was “saddened” by the turn of events.

Daniel Micallef, Deputy Leader for Party Affairs, clarified that the position was taken in full accordance with the party’s internal process.

“Such discussions are clearly regulated by the Party’s statute,” Micallef told Lovin Malta. “Following the publication of the white paper, a press conference was held announcing the PL’s intention to participate in the public consultation and also urging the public to participate. The discussion, was taken to the National Executive last Friday and approved with a vote.”

The consultation period to send feedback in regards the white paper ends today, 11th May, with a number of organisations and parties, including the PL and ADPD, sending their feedback to the government.

However, Jason Micallef had taken to social media to display his displeasure with the PL’s progressive position, alleging that the PL had an “obligation” to discuss the topic during an ‘Extraordinary General Conference’.

“I am a delegate of this Conference, and I don’t agree and I would have voted no by way of a secret vote after a discussion during the Conference. That’s what democracy within a party demands,” he said.

“I am saddened over this, angered and disappointed,” he said.

Malta’s government had issued the white paper two months back, leading to major discussion across the island about the plant. While many within the cannabis community welcomed the new policies, especially the allowance to grow up to four plants per household.

Other organisations, such as rehabilitation group Caritas, agreed with decriminalisation, but urged caution when it came to “normalising” cannabis in Malta.

It is estimated around 40,000 people use or have used cannabis on the island.

