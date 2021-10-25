Lack Of Access To Third-Country Nationals Contributes To Major Concern About Labour And Skill Shortages

Labour shortages are still a main cause of concern for employers, the Central Bank of Malta concluded, though overall business conditions have improved significantly over the past few months.

With 65% of businesses reporting they saw a higher activity than before, while only 16% said they experienced negative developments, it’s safe to say that Malta’s business sector continues to thrive.

But it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows for employers, as many firms expressed concerns about labour and skill shortages. They are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit new employees – especially in the service industry.

Companies said that this is mainly because of limited access to third-country nationals. This results in recruiting employees who work at competing companies, increased staff turnover, and higher wages.