Lack Of Go-Ahead For Standing Events Leaves Entertainment Lobby Disappointed As It Calls For Compensation For Cancelled Events
The health authorities’ decision not to allow standing events to take place after 16th August has been met with disappointment by the entertainment industry, which up until today was expecting to be given the go-ahead for such events in the second half of the month.
This morning, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that standing events would increase from a maximum capacity of 200 to 300 as of 16th August, increasing to 500 by the end of the month.
Standing events will however not be permitted, with Fearne saying that this was because it was “by definition impossible to maintain social distancing”.
“The association is disappointed to note that the authorities have not given the green light to restart standing events, which also form part of our proposed reopening road map,” the Malta Entertainment and Arts Association said.
The association said that while it applauded ongoing efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible it was disappointed to note that the entertainment industry was still the only one “suffering from sustained discrimination”.
“Not only is our industry the only industry that requires vaccine certification for both staff and clients for open-air seated events, but we are also the only industry that is being used as the sacrificial lamb of the pandemic,” the association said.
The association said it was concerned the ongoing restrictions and limitations on their operations would make it even more difficult for audiences to return when full capacity would be permitted.
“Standing events, like seated events, come in various formats, ranging from small corporate events of 50 people to concerts hosting thousands, all of which can operate in different roll-out stages and with protocols that are similar to those of other industries and proven to be successful on an international level.”
The association said it was unacceptable for all standing events to be considered as one and the same with no distinction made between low-risk events and other higher-risk events.
“The only standing events that seem to be ongoing in Malta are the illegal gatherings that remain uncontrolled, unsupervised, and unrestrained. In addition, the financial schemes promised weeks ago have not yet been announced,” MEIA said.
It called on the government to implement the following measures:
- Financial support to operators that still cannot operate due to the ongoing restrictions;
- A compensation scheme for events that once again need to be cancelled;
- A road map till the end of year;
- A seat compensation scheme for theatres and cinemas to address the enforced limitations on seating capacity;
- A review of guidelines to ensure a sustainable approach on seating capacity with distinctions made between face to back audiences as opposed to the face to face in restaurant with non-vaccinated patrons;
- A classification of standing events according to different risk factors;
- A guarantee facility for all type of events to encourage producers and promoters plan for the coming months.
What do you make of this?