Lack Of Go-Ahead For Standing Events Leaves Entertainment Lobby Disappointed As It Calls For Compensation For Cancelled Events 

The health authorities’ decision not to allow standing events to take place after 16th August has been met with disappointment by the entertainment industry, which up until today was expecting to be given the go-ahead for such events in the second half of the month.

This morning, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that standing events would increase from a maximum capacity of 200 to 300 as of 16th August, increasing to 500 by the end of the month.

Standing events will however not be permitted, with Fearne saying that this was because it was “by definition impossible to maintain social distancing”.

“The association is disappointed to note that the authorities have not given the green light to restart standing events, which also form part of our proposed reopening road map,” the Malta Entertainment and Arts Association said.

The association said that while it applauded ongoing efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible it was disappointed to note that the entertainment industry was still the only one “suffering from sustained discrimination”.

“Not only is our industry the only industry that requires vaccine certification for both staff and clients for open-air seated events, but we are also the only industry that is being used as the sacrificial lamb of the pandemic,” the association said.