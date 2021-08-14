Lack Of Proper Marsaskala Marina Impact Assessment Unacceptable, PN Says As Plans Elicit Outrage 

A proper impact assessment should have been carried out before a tender for the construction of a yacht marina in Marsaskala was issued, the Nationalist Party said on Saturday.

A tender for the construction of the marina was issued yesterday by Transport Malta and has been met with outrage from residents and environmental activists.

Addressing a press conference earlier today, PN chief spokesperson Peter Agius said that while the PN supported efforts to increase investment in the south of Malta, residents had a right to assurance that their quality of life would deteriorate as a result of it.

He said it was unacceptable that a tender was being issued when residents had yet not been consulted.