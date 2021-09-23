Landmark Money Laundering Judgment As Freezing Order Request For Former Pilatus Bank Official Denied

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera has just passed a judgment that could have major ripple effects on future money laundering cases.

Earlier this month, Pilatus Bank’s former head of compliance and legal Claude-Ann Sant Fournier was charged with money laundering along with the bank itself.

The prosecution, as it typically does in these cases, asked the court to freeze her assets, as well as the bank’s, but Sant Fournier’s lawyers Stefano Filletti and Kathleen Grima objected.

By the police’s own admission, Filletti argued, the only funds found in Sant Fournier’s account were deposits from her salary, and therefore the request to freeze her money amounted to a “vexatious” request.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud ruled in favour of the defence and the Attorney General’s Office promptly filed an appeal in front of the Court of Criminal Appeal.