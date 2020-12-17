د . إAEDSRر . س

Lands Authority Head Escapes Suspension Despite Bribery Investigation 

Malta’s Economy Ministry has not suspended Lands Authority head James Piscopo from his role despite an ongoing criminal investigation into bribery.

Speaking to The Times of Malta, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that Piscopo denied all wrongdoing. Police, Piscopo has said, are yet to contact him over the issue.

Police are reportedly investigating Piscopo on a claim that he illicitly funnelled  €600,000 through a Jersey-based private Bank. The claim, according to the Times of Malta, came from disgraced former Prime Minister’s chief o staff Keith Schembri.

It’s been claimed that the funds came from kickbacks Piscopo received while serving as Transport Malta CEO. Schembri allegedly used Yorgen Fenech to reach out to people into the media to cover this story sometime in 2019.

Schembri and Piscopo have a tense relationship after the latter was reportedly vying the chief of staff position while Schembri was battling an illness.

The police’s renewed focus on the issue is part of a wider investigation into corruption, bribery, and trading in influence. Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi are also out on police bail as part of the investigation.

