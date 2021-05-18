Writer Lara Calleja has won the European Prize for Literature 2021, becoming the first Maltese woman to win the prestigious prize.

Calleja won the prize with her anthology Kissirtu Killimkien (You Have Destroyed Everything) which consists of a number of short stories tackling the incessant over-construction that has affected people’s daily lives in Malta.

A number of political themes emerge throughout the stories, which are told through the lens of several narrators, including a cat who lost its owner and a traumatised migrant. However, from this cycle of construction and destruction, friendship can bloom, and Kissirtu Killimkien searches for hope amidst the rubble and a quest for change despite the uglification of the island.