Large Crowds Gather Outside Paola Mosque To Celebrate End Of Ramadan

A large crowd congregated at the Mariam Al-Batool Mosque this morning to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan, with commenters raising concerns over whether Covid-19 measures were followed. Footage and photos published on social media show groups of people gathered en masse outside the place of worship.

It is still unclear whether they were in breach of Covid-19 regulations, with a Health Ministry spokesperson indicating that mosques fall under the same category as churches and thus are allowed to operate with social distancing measures. Footage taken inside the mosque shows clear social distancing measures in place as people pray. However, photos of queues outside show people gathered in close proximity and in groups larger than four.

Reports indicate that no LESA or police officers were seen on site with one bypasser questioning whether any fines were issued. Lovin Malta has reached out to the Malta Islamic Centre for a comment but was unable to receive a reply before publishing. Lovin Malta has also contacted police to see if any fines were issued. What do you make of this? Let us know below