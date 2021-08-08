Latest COVID-19 Measures Balanced Lives And Livelihoods, Malta’s Prime Minister Insists 

Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted that the latest round of COVID-19 measures managed to “strike the balance between lives and livelihood”.

Speaking in an interview on One, Abela said that the new measures, which saw the increase in seated capacity events and reduction in quarantine period, was received positively by employees and employers alike. However, he made no reference to growing frustrations among the events industry after standing events remained closed.

Abela insisted that the government is constantly following public health authorities advice on the way forward, hinting that the stabilisation of figures will likely see more restrictions lifted.

The Prime Minister was also bullish for Malta’s economic prospects following Moody’s affirming the country A2 rating but downgrading the country’s outlook to negative following the FATF greylisting.

Abela said that the rating gives the country a key roadmap on where to improve. He also revealed that the government is working on the next budget, which he said would see no tax increases.

He also made reference to recent plans to regenerate the Grand Harbour, noting that the maritime economy is crucial for Malta’s future.

“The Grand Harbour is the centre of wide-ranging economic activity and the government wants to ensure that the area reaches its potential,” he said.