Laura Pausini Was Positive For COVID-19 While Hosting Eurovision Finals

One of the main hosts for the recent Eurovision Song Contest finals has revealed she was COVID-19 positive during the show.

Many wondered what happened to Laura Pausini when she suddenly disappeared during the highly-anticipated final. Reappearing midway through the show, the hosts had laughed it off and hurriedly moved on to the final votes – but now, Pausini has explained exactly why she disappeared.

“Well yes, there was something wrong… I haven’t felt well since Saturday. I thought it was caused by build-up fatigue. Unfortunately, this was not the case,” she said on her Instagram stories.

“I just found out that I am COVID-positive and for this reason I am isolated and can’t travel.”