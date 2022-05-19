د . إAEDSRر . س

Laura Pausini Was Positive For COVID-19 While Hosting Eurovision Finals

One of the main hosts for the recent Eurovision Song Contest finals has revealed she was COVID-19 positive during the show.

Many wondered what happened to Laura Pausini when she suddenly disappeared during the highly-anticipated final. Reappearing midway through the show, the hosts had laughed it off and hurriedly moved on to the final votes – but now, Pausini has explained exactly why she disappeared.

“Well yes, there was something wrong… I haven’t felt well since Saturday. I thought it was caused by build-up fatigue. Unfortunately, this was not the case,” she said on her Instagram stories. 

“I just found out that I am COVID-positive and for this reason I am isolated and can’t travel.”

 

The 48-year-old Italian singer and host apologised to fans for not being able to make a number of shows in the near future.

“Now I just need to get well again and look for new opportunities for us to be reunited again. Love you all!”

Malta’s entry, Emma Muscat’s I Am What I Am, failed to qualify for the finals, placing 16th out of 18 songs in the semi-finals.

Were you left wondering what happened to Laura Pausini during the finals as well?

