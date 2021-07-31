Lawrence Gonzi Calls For Non-Partisan Commission To Implement Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry Recommendations

Former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi believes that an independent commission should be assigned to implement the recommendations put forward by the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

In his synopsis of the inquiry, Gonzi outlined the need to have a commission “made up of competent persons who are free from the shackles of political partisanship”.

“It seems that everyone is agreeing that the recommendations put forward by the inquiry must be implemented as soon as possible,” he said. “But I would suggest that we analyse carefully what would be the best way of doing this”.

The inquiry board issued a list of recommendations including that the state should formally acknowledge the shortcomings of Joseph Muscat’s administration leading up to the assassination of Caruana Galizia in 2017.

It also called for legal amendments to deter the use of political or financial power to escape justice, the regulation of lobbying, fair distribution of government advertising in the media, impartial reporting and an independent commissioner for journalists.

“Our country’s reputation is in tatters. It is in tatters because some refused to see the writing on the wall. Others refused to accept reality when this was staring them in the face. And others chose to look the other way because they were making hay while the sun was shining only on their pockets,” Gonzi continued.

The former prime minister also went on to thank the Caruana Galizia family for their “determination and courage that they have shown throughout this horrible nightmare” and their resilience in ensuring that justice prevails.

He also tipped his hat to the three judges overseeing the inquiry and for “giving us all a fresh sense of trust in our justice system”.

Meanwhile, NGO Repubblika presented a letter to the Labour Party earlier today demanding that it denounce former prime minister Joseph Muscat and bar any of his Cabinet members from running for public office again in the future.

