Lawrence Gonzi-Links Kept PN Stalwarts Out Of Bernard Grech’s Shadow Cabinet

Chris Said, Mario de Marco and Carm Mifsud Bonnici were kept out of PN leader Bernard Grech’s new Shadow Cabinet because they served within former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi’s Cabinet.

Said revealed the detail in a social media post following the announcement of Grech’s Shadow Cabinet, which included some major changes. He said that Grech expressly told him this was the reason they were being kept out.

The three men did serve as ministers and parliamentary secretaries during Gonzi’s administration. Said, who served as Parliamentary Secretary for Public Dialogue and Information from 2008, was eventually appointed Minister for Justice, Dialogue and Family in 2012 after Mifsud Bonnici was ousted following a vote of no-confidence.

De Marco, meanwhile, served as the Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism and the Minister for Tourism, Environment and Culture during the 2008-2013 legislature.