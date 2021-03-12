Lawrence Gonzi: ‘No Healing Until Caruana Galizia Murder Nightmare Is Exorcised For Good’  

Former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi has issued an impassioned statement following yesterday’s shocking court testimony by Vince Muscat, the hitman who has pleaded guilty for his role in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. “The cruel and macabre account of the assassination didn’t only break the hearts of the Caruana Galizia family but shook everyone who is just and loves the country,” Gonzi wrote. “If our country is to find some form of healing, we require a greater effort from everyone to expose this entire evil web once and for all and ensure justice is served so that this nightmare will be exorcised forever.”

“We cannot remain passive in the face of allegations that the assassination was ordered because Caruana Galizia was going to publish ‘some details’. You don’t need to be wise to reach certain conclusions.” Gonzi ended his statement, by saying he maintains hope that the country “has the spine to find a stream of hope for a better and cleaner future.” Yesterday, Vince Muscat testified that his alleged accomplice Alfred Degiorgio had informed him of their impending arrest in December 2017 two to three weeks in advance. Degiorgio told Muscat that he got the information directly from then Economy Minister Chris Cardona.

Vince Muscat

Muscat said that Cardona had leaked a wealth of information to the men, adding that the former minister even allegedly met with Degiorgio and provided him with information on Daphne Caruana Galizia’s whereabouts. According to Degiorgio, Cardona would message the high-profile lawyer, who in turn would get the information from then-Assistant Commissioner Silvio Valletta. Both Cardona and Valletta have strongly denied the accusations. Muscat also testified that criminal lawyer David Gatt had visited him and his two alleged accomplices at the Marsa potato shed. He said that Gatt visited them out of the blue and gave them a thumbs up. Muscat explained he had asked Alfred Degiorgio what that meant. “You know who told him. It’s Keith (Schembri) il-Kasco. The thumbs up is a reference to the ‘number one ta’ Malta‘, Keith Schembri,” Degiorgio allegedly told Muscat. On one occasion, Gatt even allegedly told Muscat: “How long until you get rid of her? She’s the witch of Bidnija.” Another time, Gatt allegedly made an explosion-like gesture with his hands and mouth. Do you think Malta will ever achieve closure for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia?