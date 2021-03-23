Lawrence Gonzi Says He Was Never Privy To Information About 2010 HSBC Heist Investigation 

Former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi has said that he was never privy to any information about the police’s investigation into the 2010 attempted robbery of HSBC’s headquarters in Malta.

Nationalist MP and Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi said in the parliament this afternoon that former Economy Minister Chris Cardona had been arrested back in 2010 in connection with the attempted robbery.

Replying to journalist’s questions this evening, Prime Minister Robert Abela recalled how the attempt on the bank had taken place in 2010, back when Gonzi was Prime Minister, and John Rizzo Police Commissioner.

Abela told journalists that any questions should be directed to them.

Contacted by Lovin Malta, Gonzi said that under his watch the Police Commissioner was “always guaranteed independence in all investigations and actions that needed to be taken at any point in time”.

“I was never informed or made privy to any investigations that were being undertaken in relation to the crime that is being referred to,” Gonzi said.

Lovin Malta has also reached out to Rizzo for comment but is yet to receive a response.

Abela was also asked about a request for a presidential pardon by two of the men charged with carrying out the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Any request for a pardon will be processed according to the law…I will follow the advice of the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General,” Abela said.

“I will not do as others have done, and go and meet criminals in the middle of the night, and I won’t allow my judgement to be formed by what criminals tell me…I act according to the rule of law and according to what is required of me by the Constitution.”

The reference is to a meeting between then Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami and Joseph Fenech, known as Żeppi-il-Hafi. Fenech had been accused of the 1994 attempted murder Richard Cachia Caruana, who at the time was Fenech Adami’s personal assistant. Fenech was granted a general presidential pardon in 1996.

